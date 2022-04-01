The Octavian Report
The Bear Breaks Down: Andrei Soldatov on Russia’s Self-Destruction
"When you have a guy in the Kremlin who is being absolutely delusional about the real situation in Ukraine, you can’t speak in terms of a coherent…
Jonathan Tepperman
16 hr ago
How Putin Just Revealed Democracy’s Secret Superpower
"In just one month, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has restored democracy’s image and its mojo."
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 30
A Fine Balance: Israel's Role in Ukraine
“Israel is doing a lot of good things, on the humanitarian level and through mediation. But neutrality is not a good look. If people look at Israel and…
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 29
Why Russia is Losing: Gen. David Petraeus on the War in Ukraine
"Not only are the Russians not winning hearts and minds, they are alienating hearts and minds."
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 23
Bonus Post: Watch Kevin Rudd on China's Role in Ukraine
Watch now (47 min) | Australia's former prime minister on how Xi Jinping sees Putin's war.
The Octavian Report
Mar 22
Shocked: Jason Bordoff on What the Ukraine Crisis Means for Energy Markets
“This conflict has the potential, I think, to be the worst energy crisis ever, even bigger than the one in the 1970s.”
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 21
There's still time
Join us this afternoon at 2:00 for a live conversation on China's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 18
Reminder: Join us this afternoon for a Live Discussion with Kevin Rudd
This afternoon at 2:00 PM ET, I’ll be hosting former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for a live interactive conversation on China’s role in…
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 18
What are your questions on Ukraine/Russia/China?
Dear Friends, As you’ve probably seen by now, I’m hosting former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for a live, interactive discussion on Frid…
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 16
Join us Friday for a Live Conversation on China and Ukraine with Kevin Rudd
We’re writing to invite you to a special event on the Ukraine crisis. This Friday, March 18 at 2:00 pm ET, The Octavian Report is hosting an interactive…
Jonathan Tepperman
and
Richard Hurowitz
Mar 16
The War that Made the West: Barry Strauss on the Battle of Actium
“History really does have engines. It really does have these moments when everything is at stake. And even a single battle can have ripples that go on…
Richard Hurowitz
Mar 15
Putin in His Labyrinth: Alexander Gabuev on the View from Moscow
“If plan A doesn’t work, and it hasn’t, Putin is ready to turn Kiev and Kharkiv into Aleppo and Grozny.”
Jonathan Tepperman
Mar 14
