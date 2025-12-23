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A Classic: Daniel Mendelsohn on the Odyssey
"There’s a reason the classics are classics. They pose in a way that is lively and narratively interesting and challenging the most basic questions…
Jul 18
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Richard Hurowitz
14
1
December 2025
Specter of 1917: Anne Applebaum on Putin and Soviet Russia
"You might say that Putin and his colleagues still see the world much as Lenin saw it. Lenin's worldview was also paranoid, territorial: the only people…
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
2
The Outlook for Geopolitics and Global Security: An Interview with Vice President Dick Cheney
"There is a huge vacuum that has been created by the Obama administration. They have withdrawn from Iraq. Terrorists now occupy parts of Iraq that we…
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Scapegoats: Deborah Lipstdat on how Anti-Semites go Mainstream
"I’m worried now about the direction Israel is moving and the Netanyahu government. I’m a great lover of Israel. Israel is a miracle."
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Mastermind: Gary Kasparov on the Global Leadership Vacuum
"It was inconceivable 10 years ago that we would see major U.S. parties run primaries dominated by extremists."
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
1
Macro Thinker: Lawrence Summers on Trump and The Fed
"The proper response to crisis is more greed, more spending, and more borrowing."
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Dreams of Justice: F.W. de Klerk on Nelson Mandela and South Africa
"We are living in one of the most peaceful eras in human history — despite the continuation of bitter localized wars in places like Syria and Iraq."
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
The Storyteller: Mario Vargas Llosa on Art and Democracy
"Culture is important for creating the kind of citizens necessary for a democracy — those with critical experience who won’t be manipulated easily by…
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Freedom Fighter: Natan Sharansky on Freedom, Repression, and Modern Politics
"Maybe the fate of historical experience is that every generation must have its own historical experience, and it's only people in academia who learn…
Dec 23, 2025
North Star: Stephen Harper on Trump, the U.S., and Populism
"We now have a situation where political dissent can be organized in new and rapid ways outside of established channels of information, outside of…
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Slippery Slope: An Interview with Citigroup's Edward Morse
"The fact of the matter is that there have been these radical changes in the oil and gas world since the middle of this decade."
Dec 23, 2025
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The Octavian Report
Geopolitics and Global Security: An Interview with Dick Cheney
"I don't think there's much doubt in the minds of people like Benjamin Netanyahu that a nuclear-armed Iran, committed to the destruction of Israel, is…
Dec 23, 2025
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Richard Hurowitz
1
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