For most short story writers, the pinnacle is to be published in The New Yorker. Over the last one hundred years, its pages have featured the works of some of the world’s greatest writers in the form, from Vladimir Nabokov to J.D. Salinger to Alice Munro. To mark the magazine’s centenary this year, Deborah Treisman, its highly-respected fiction editor, has published an anthology — A Century of Fiction in The New Yorker: 1925-2025 — of highlights from its vast archive of thirteen thousand published stories. The result is a delight and a veritable survey of American literature from the Roaring Twenties until our own times. In a wide-ranging interview with Treisman in her office, we talked about how she selected the stories in the collection, what makes an interesting short story, how the form has evolved in the last century, and how the editorial process works today. The fascinating conversation is below.

First issue of the New Yorker, February 21, 1925.

Octavian Report: Let me just say the collection is amazing. How long did it take you to put together?

Deborah Treisman: A year and a half. But I was doing my regular job at the same time. Sort of insanity.

Octavian: The book has 78 stories out of approximately 13,000 published in the New Yorker. How did you winnow it down?

Treisman: I didn't have a very methodical way of going about it. I looked through all the old anthologies to see what people had chosen in past years. And I found that the early ones were kind of irrelevant because it's very hard to pick in your own time what's going to be lasting.

And I knew I was going to have one story by writers who were formative in the magazine. There it was a matter of reading a lot of stories by someone like John Updike, who has more than a hundred stories, or John O'Hara or Mavis Gallant. And in some cases I was stymied by length: if someone's best story was really long I couldn’t really include that one. So there are some long stories in there, but in a few cases I had to not go with my favorite.

Octavian: Because of the length of the book?

Treisman: If I had five longer stories, there'd be five fewer stories in the book.

Share

Octavian: And you made a rule that there's one story per writer?

Treisman: Yes. And then it was about trying to represent the different time periods and have a good distribution. I didn't want a 20-year gap or anything like that. And it’s sort of odd, because there would suddenly be three stories I wanted to do in one year and then nothing for five years before that. It just happens that way, sometimes there's a kind of burst.

Octavian: In the introduction, you break it down by decade. Was there a period of time that you think is the golden age of The New Yorker story?

Treisman: There are golden ages of different kinds of stories. I feel like in the late Sixties and Seventies, you get an explosion of strangeness, unconventionality, and messiness. Stories going off in directions that they hadn't gone in before and not giving you satisfaction at the end on purpose. So that was fun to see after feeling like a lot of the stories in the Fifties were more constrained. And there are great stories in the Fifties, and there are some that deviated from the constraints.

But there was a lot of freedom later on, and then it kind of contracted a little bit again in the Eighties. It's just that we follow the culture, it's the same. The Nineties were great. Lots of the Nineties had this flooding in of writers from other places writing in English. There was exploration of the world in terms of subject matter, but also in terms of intonation, perspective, and the language used – so that was fun to see.

And it was interesting to see what was done in translation over the years. You know, Jorge Luis Borges was in there fairly early and frequently. Not in translation, but a lot of Irish writers were in there early and often. Maeve Brennan was a fixture in The New Yorker office.

“There are golden ages of different types of stories.”

Then there were writers that I hadn't really read much before and didn't know about. I did a lot of random reading, although some of that made me think, “well, there's a reason I haven't heard of this person.”

Octavian: Was it your intention that people read the anthology in chronological order?

Treisman: A lot of people have told me that they're reading one story a day right through to now.

Octavian: Did you find anything amazing that you didn't know about that's in the anthology?

Treisman: I really like a Mary McCarthy story which I'd never read: “The Weeds.” But it may be just that my reading hadn't gone there. The Dawn Powell, I hadn't read that. I read a lot of V.S. Pritchett, which was fun. This is my own gap, but I hadn't read Philip Roth's “Defender of the Faith” before. I thought that was fantastic.

Muriel Spark’s “The House of the Famous Poet.” She had a fair number of stories and The New Yorker published all of “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.” But I would have had 20 stories in the book. But then I found “The House of the Famous Poet,” which was strange and sort of wonderful.

Octavian: You start with E.B. White. Was he the prototypical New Yorker writer at the time?

Treisman: He wasn't a steady, short story writer at that time. It was mostly comic writing. Very early on the stories in the magazine were sketches.

Katherine White [ed. note: the first New Yorker fiction editor] started feeling the need for not necessarily longer, but for more narrative fiction. And she started with Nabokov. And you got things like “Symbols and Signs.” She brought a certain seriousness.

Octavian: There are two big omissions from when I think about the short story in the 1920s: Hemingway and Fitzgerald. Why weren't they in The New Yorker?

Treisman: Other places paid more, for one. The New Yorker was an upstart in those years. Those other places were established.

I think Fitzgerald would have fit the ethos, but I think Hemingway was quite a different thing from what Katherine White was looking for in the Twenties and Thirties. I'm not sure beyond that. There is the famous profile of Hemingway by Lillian Ross, which he liked, though people felt it was critical. But yes, there are missing names, and, also, missing people, writers of color in those years.

Octavian: Flannery O'Connor is also not included. Did she write for The New Yorker?

Treisman: No, she wasn't published in The New Yorker. I'm not sure what’s the history behind that.

Octavian: I did not expect to see a Borges story in the collection. The one you selected is fabulous, I had never read it before. It was to me very reminiscent of stories like “The Library of Babel,” but the date is something like 30 years later. What was his relationship with The New Yorker like?

Treisman: There are quite a lot of Borges stories in The New Yorker, and I think that was partly the relationship that his translator Norman di Giovanni had. I think the translator was in touch with one of the editors here once the floodgates were open. But, you know, we were publishing Donald Barthelme at the same time, who is perhaps weirder, I mean less philosophical in that way.

Borges is one of those writers who was substantially published in the magazine, but no one ever thinks of or connects him with it. People have this vision of Updike and Cheever and so on, and they don't ever look at the range. I wanted to get that range into the book.

“It was a matter of reading a lot, narrowing down to a few, and then thinking about whether the most iconic, famous one was the one that I wanted to have in the book. And oftentimes it wasn't.”

Octavian: When you have writers that were in many times, how did you pick what you wanted?

Treisman: With some of them I was trying not to do the most obvious story because everyone has already read it. So I didn't do “The Swimmer” for John Cheever. For Updike, I chose “The Happiest I’ve Been” because that was Roger Angell's favorite story by him and Roger edited him, for, you know, 50 years. And I love it, too.

It was a matter of reading a lot, narrowing down to a few, and then thinking about whether the most iconic, famous one was the one that I wanted to have in the book. And oftentimes it wasn't.

Octavian: Salinger has to be the most quintessential New Yorker short story writer. You picked “A Perfect Day for Bananafish.” Why that one?

Treisman: In that case, that is the iconic one. I thought about “For Esmé—with Love and Squalor.” But “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” is still the most shocking, and the fact that he wrote that story when he did in 1948—I mean that was a breakout story.

Octavian: What about Raymond Carver?

Treisman: There's so many Raymond Carver stories and a lot of them are great. A lot of my knowledge of the archives comes from doing The New Yorker Fiction Podcast because people are choosing older stories to read and think about. That one had been read on the podcast, and I hadn't read it before that. There are other ones I could have done, but it just struck me.

Octavian: What is the equivalent of the “Bananafish” in our times, something super-innovative or shocking?

Treisman: I love the Bolaño story, “Last Evenings on Earth”? Bolaño came out of no where, at least for American readers. David Foster Wallace’s “Good People” is very strong and surprising. The Mary Gaitskill story, “The Other Place,” which is very dark, has always stayed with me. With those from my time I had to go more with gut than anything else. I've been here 27 years. I can look at any year and say, “Oh, wow! Look! There were so many great stories in this year.”

Octavian: Did you have a favorite story?

Treisman: Do I have a favorite story in the book? I'm not allowed to say that.

They're all good. There are some things in there which are maybe less expected, which are in there because I love them. Like the John Berger story, “The Courtesy.” People might not have thought to include him, but I just love that story. Sherman Alexie’s “What You Pawn I Will Redeem” is excellent, as is Bolaño’s “Last Evenings on Earth.”

Share

Octavian: It sounds like that's the one you like.

Treisman: I really like that one.

The Alice Munro story is just absolutely devastating. And it became, while planning this anthology, a little difficult to talk about it. But I find that knowing what she was going through at that time period enriches the story.

I have no interest in being an apologist for her life. But when you see that no one has a perfect life, and we just don't always know about what people do or what they don't do. And when you see that the one place she did deal with it was in her stories—and dealt with it beyond anyone else's power—it's kind of fascinating. I think it does enrich the reading. That's probably not a popular opinion. I think that you should read that story. It takes your breath away.

Octavian: “Cat Person” is a story that really blew up. Did you know that would happen when you got the story?

Treisman: I'm not always very quick with my reading, as you probably know, and the story had come in, I think, in the spring or maybe early summer, and then sat in my inbox.

And I think it was October, maybe, that the Weinstein story broke. So the story was written quite a long time before that, but because it came out that December, everyone said, “Oh, it's a #MeToo story. It's the quintessential #MeToo story.” It's actually not. It's about a bad date. The guy's older than the girl. But it's not about abuse of power. It was a different thing, but it rode that wave of interest in what was happening to women in their sexual lives in terms of consent.

But it blew up. And it blew up, I think, in part, because large numbers of people decided somehow that it was true—that it was memoir and not fiction—even though it's written in the third person.

And then everyone took it personally. We had letters from men coming in saying, “She makes fun of him for being chubby, and I think this is demeaning. I'm overweight, and I'm horrified by this behavior.” Everyone found something to be offended by, which I think means it's a pretty powerful story.

Octavian: Let’s talk for a moment about the state of short fiction. Are you optimistic about the short story right now?

Treisman: Everyone is always saying the short story is dying. It’s still here. People still read it. And in fact, I think it's had a resurgence, just because of the number of writing workshops and the fact that it's very hard to workshop a novel. People who take writing degrees, or MFAs, are starting with stories. So it's become much more common for someone who writes novels to write a few stories in between novels.

And there are a few people who really only write short stories most of the time, like George Saunders. I'm not really worried about the form. And also people keep breaking the form down and changing things and doing different things with it.

“Everyone is always saying the short story is dying. It’s still here.”

Octavian: Why do you think there are so few outlets other than The New Yorker that have a large audience and that publish short fiction.

Treisman: There are a few, very few, national magazines. There's Harper's. There's The Atlantic – which is on again, off again. I'm not quite sure if they're doing it regularly right now. There is a flood of literary magazines with smaller audiences that do interesting things.

Octavian: Yet your podcast has a wide audience as well? Are people listening to short stories on audio more now?

Treisman: Everyone likes being read to. Everyone likes multitasking. So driving, cooking, or walking and listening to anything that takes your mind off what you're doing, if it's something mundane, is good. Almost every story in the magazine is read on The Writer's Voice podcast, and that has a pretty good following, too.

We had a night at Symphony Space in February for the anthology. Liev Schreiber did a great reading. Cynthia Nixon did a great reading. And then in LA, We had John Cryer, Richard Kind, and Kerry O'Malley.

Leave a comment

Octavian: You mentioned George Saunders. In his book A Swim in a Pond in the Rain he breaks down classic Russian stories and really gets into structure and what makes a story work.

I wanted to ask you, since you're the leading editor of short stories in the country right now, how necessary is a specific structure? Is there one that has traditionally worked, the way there is for film? Is it really an art form with a set cadence?

Treisman: No, there’s absolutely nothing rigid about it. You can do anything, I think. Really the only requirement is that you at least get from Point A to Point B. That can be psychologically. It can be geographically. It can be in terms of age. It can be in terms of a relationship. It's just that something has to change or develop in the course of it.

There has to be a beginning and an end, otherwise it’s a sketch or a character portrait. Once in a while those can be good, but they will never have quite the same impact as following something on a trip somewhere where you feel movement within the story. There's no three act structure. It can be anything. But I think there has to be change.

Octavian: Is that the biggest thing you find when a good writer sends you a story that’s not ready to be published? That they're missing the dramatic tension or plot?

Treisman: When a good writer sends me a story, they're not usually missing those things. Sometimes they might be missing an ending. It's more common that they tie a knot and either don't pull it tight enough or don't know how to untie it. There's a situation created and no resolution. It's not that everything has to be wrapped up and tied in a bow at the end, but it has to feel like you're not reading a piece of something, that you're getting a whole story.

“Sometimes [a writer] might be missing an ending. It’s more common that they tie a knot and either don’t pull it tight enough or don’t know how to untie it.”

Octavian: Do you find some stories just don't lend themselves to short format?

Treisman: Sometimes. Sometimes someone's writing a story, and you feel like this is just a beginning.

Octavian: It's pretty remarkable, especially with some of the stories that became movies like “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” or “Brokeback Mountain,” that the writer was able to do so much in such a short format.

Treisman: There are people like Annie Proulx, Alice Munro, Don Barthelme, and others who are excellent at that. That was kind of an innovation of the Seventies and Eighties—not needing to maintain a period of dramatic time where you were watching something in real time. The idea that you can jump twenty years, you can go back twenty years. You can go forward one year. You don't have to fill in the gaps. That was a brilliant change in short fiction, so that you could really get a full story. You could get someone's entire life just in moments.

Octavian: When did that change?

Treisman: I feel like Alice Munro is the master of the jump forward. People were doing jumps backward, flashbacks. That's not so unusual. But really this sort of skipping time, I feel like that was the Seventies and Eighties.

Octavian: How many people read a story in The New Yorker these days?

Treisman: It's hard to tell because I have no idea with the paper copies. For each paper copy out there, the story could be read by no one or read by multiple people. Online, it's never—with the exception of “Cat Person”—the most read thing in a given week. But the difference there is that it's evergreen. People keep coming back, whereas they don't come back to the profile of Andrew Cuomo or whatever else.

“I try to think about whichever story I’m working on. It’s a one story at a time situation.”

Octavian: George Saunders’ “Story Club” has a huge following, obviously, but it is really about fiction and not fiction itself. What do you make of Substack as a publishing platform for fiction?

Treisman: I don't know. People have been posting stories online since online started. The question is getting people to read them. Without some anointment, George Saunders would not have those followers. He hasn't, I don't think, put up any original fiction. Etgar Keret puts up a lot. He feels great pressure to keep writing new stories.

And, actually, for some people, I think it's to their detriment because they're writing very fast and writing really short, so that they have material for their Substack followers, or whichever platform. I think that ultimately, with a really full-fledged story, people aren't going to want to just throw it out there in that way. I think they want the feeling of authority that comes from being published in a publication.

Octavian: What are you trying to do with The New Yorker’s fiction? It’s very important for culture, so you have a huge responsibility because, as we said earlier, there are so few outlets that would reach a mass audience. So your imprimatur is critical in shaping what the literate public is reading.

Share

Treisman: I try not to think about that too much. I try to think about whichever story I'm working on. It's sort of a one story at a time situation, to get really deeply involved in that story and not to worry about the big picture. I find that the big picture takes care of itself and if I am worried about it, there's not much I can do about that. I'm not writing the stories. I'm not controlling what I see, with the one small exception that I actually did commission fiction for this summer's fiction issue. That’s a first, and so far, it has worked pretty well.

Octavian: What is the life cycle of a story? How many submissions do you get a week? How many are you working on at any given time? I'm sure it's all over the map, but how long does it take?

Treisman: Total numbers are probably 250 a week. It's an estimate, because they're going to me, two other editors, an assistant, and to the slush pile. I never have exact numbers, but I think somewhere between 200 and 300. And we publish one. How many are taken seriously? We have a fiction meeting once a week. We're usually talking about, say, ten stories.

Octavian: And you pick, on average, one of them?

Treisman: Sometimes one, sometimes three. Depends how good a batch it is.

Octavian: How long does the editing process take and what is it like?

Treisman: It depends on the story. With some stories there's real potential here, but it needs major revisions. You might just tell the writer what you think and not commit to anything, and they can rewrite if they want to and send it.

Sometimes, especially if it's a writer you've worked with before, and you know if they're good or bad at revising and if they take direction in that sense, then you might say, “We'd like to do it. But we need to get you to do some work on this part.” And then that takes as long as it takes for them.

“Everyone found something to be offended by, which I think means it's a pretty powerful story.”

Then, for the editing itself, we all work a little differently, but I do a major edit with any big things I have, any suggestions, any questions. I’ll let the writer go through that, respond to that. Then I'll do another close read and after that sometimes it needs a third edit and sometimes it doesn’t. Beyond that, it's copy editing and tweaks.

Octavian: The New Yorker is 100 years old. In some ways it's as important now as it was when it started or even more important. Yet the world of fiction has changed so much in terms of what people are interested in. Do you have any thoughts on how it has maintained its quality and influence over a hundred years?

Treisman: Because it’s also changed. It was not until World War II that there started being more serious reporting and news stories. It's gone through phases with different editors, too. Tina Brown was more about glamour and flash and into big news stories, too. Everything had to be sort of splashy. David Remnick became the editor-in-chief nine months after I started here. He's just had a really clear vision. He had a background in newspapers, so reporting was really important. Political news, international news are really important. But what's important here is that they're done in depth. It's not a New York Times story. The Times does in-depth stuff, too, but what can we bring to something that would be a 500-word-story there that makes it worth reading 8,000 words?

Share

Octavian: Is it the narrative? That there's a story in the traditional sense in it?

Treisman: Narrative writing helps make it real to people. Our journalists find angles, ways into a story that really open it up and make people think about it and understand it. It’s the same with profiles and the same with cultural coverage. There aren't that many magazines that still do theater reviews and movie reviews. For the critics, it's about having really definitive voices. It's about letting writers have their own personalities. And we also do personal history, which is not that common in magazines. And we do poetry. There's this balance between intensely literary voices and intensely journalistic voices. There's a little bit of everything. No one has to read the whole thing cover to cover. Some people will just read the poetry, and some people will just look at the cartoons, and some people will only read the news stories.

Octavian: Or the fiction.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.