Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Mori's avatar
Glenn Mori
11h

Wonderful questions, you really got the most from the opportunity to see the writing world from her eyes. Thanks for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Keith Hampton's avatar
Keith Hampton
10h

This is truly great. So many stories to read! To get her thoughts on structure and how the form has changed is a gift. I was looking for Bill Buford -- who I cherish as a writer and a fiction editor -- but I forgive the oversight. Thank you for this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Octavian Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture