Bonus Post: Watch Kevin Rudd on China's Role in Ukraine

Australia's former prime minister on how Xi Jinping sees Putin's war.

On Friday, March 18, Octavian’s editor-in-chief, Jonathan Tepperman, spoke to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd about China’s role in and reaction to the Ukraine crisis. The conversation was live and included audience questions as well.

