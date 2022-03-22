Bonus Post: Watch Kevin Rudd on China's Role in Ukraine
Australia's former prime minister on how Xi Jinping sees Putin's war.
On Friday, March 18, Octavian’s editor-in-chief, Jonathan Tepperman, spoke to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd about China’s role in and reaction to the Ukraine crisis. The conversation was live and included audience questions as well.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.