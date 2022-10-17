We are pleased to invite you, as an Octavian Report subscriber, to an exclusive screening of Why Ukraine, a new film by our Editorial Board member, the inimitable French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, which will be held on October 27 at 6pm at the United Nations in New York. Just back from the front lines in eastern Ukraine, Lévy will be at the UN to personally present his new film and will be present immediately following for a conversation on what he saw in the past weeks as the counteroffensive gains momentum.

Lévy has been intimately involved in the Ukraine since the 2014 Maidan Revolution, where he famously addressed the crowd, and he has visited the front lines several times since the war began in February. Why Ukraine is an on-the-ground, eyewitness account of Ukraine’s military and civilian resistance against the Russian invasion, a history of the conflict, and a poignant cri d’cœur to the West for help in the name of democracy and freedom.

As this weekend’s Wall Street Journal observed, Lévy has been one of the few to predict a Ukrainian victory from the war’s beginning and, as BHL himself reports in a detailed interview, he still feels “a strong wind of victory. A sad victory, of course. A victory in the midst of graves, but victory nonetheless.”

Octavian Report Substack subscribers are invited to attend and can RSVP for this special, one-time screening at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-why-ukraine-by-bernard-henri-levy-tickets-439903492187

We hope you can are able to join us.

