To the Octavian Community:

I wanted to let you know that I will be in conversation about my book, In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews During the Holocaust and about the lessons of Holocaust rescue for today’s world with Daniel Mendelsohn on Sunday, May 21 at 7:30pm at the 92nd Street Y in New York. As you may be aware, Daniel is a best-selling writer, memoirist, and critic and the author of the classic The Lost: A Search for Six of the Six Million, among other books. Our interview with him on the Odyssey is still one of our most read articles ever!

You can sign up for the event by clicking here. It promises to be a very special evening and there is a block of tickets set aside for Octavian Report subscribers if you use the code “ISRAEL15.” The event will also be live-streamed although registration is required.

We hope to see you there!

Best,

Richard