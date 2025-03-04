I just wanted to let you know that my book, In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews During the Holocaust, is being released today in paperback by Harper. It tells ten stories of heroic rescue during the Holocaust from Portuguese diplomat Aristides de Sousa Mendes to Italian cyclist Gino Bartali to Polish social worker Irena Sendler to Japanese spy Chiune Sugihara.

To kick things off, I will be in conversation with the great Daniel Mendelsohn at 92NY in New York on Sunday March 16. If you would like to attend or livestream the event, you can sign up here. The event is co-hosted by the Sousa Mendes Foundation, the JNF, and Echos and Reflections. Special tickets are available for Octavian Report subscribers using the code SMF25.

If you are able to make it, please do stay hello! Richard