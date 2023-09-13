We hope you have had a good and relaxing summer. The Octavian Report will be returning from hiatus next week and resuming a more regular publication schedule. In the meantime, we wanted to make you aware of an author event next Tuesday.

Our publisher Richard Hurowitz will be in conversation with Margaret Hoover, the host of PBS’s Firing Line, about his book In the Garden of the Righteous, which tells ten stories of extraordinary rescuers during the Holocaust, and what lessons we can learn from their actions to make the world a better place. The event will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 7pm at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York, and is part of programming for a special exhibition, Courage to Act: Rescue in Denmark, recounting the rescue of almost the entire Danish Jewish population by their neighbors.

In the Garden of the Righteous has been called “timely and timeless” by the Wall Street Journal, “inspiring” by People magazine, and “impressively researched and engagingly written” by the New York Review of Books and was an Amazon bestseller. We hope you can join in what will be a fascinating evening. The event is gratis but advance registration is requested.