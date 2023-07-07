To the Octavian Community,

We wanted to let you know that our publisher, Richard Hurowitz, will be in conversation with the journalist Tom Teicholz of the Los Angeles Review of Books and Forbes in a virtual event hosted by the Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles on Sunday at 5:00 PDT and 8:00 EDT. Richard will be talking about his book In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews During the Holocaust, what lessons can be learned from rescuers and how we can make the world a better place. The event is free for subscribers but requires an advance RSVP at this link.

We hope you can join the conversation.