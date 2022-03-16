The Octavian Report

Geopolitics

What are your questions on Ukraine/Russia/China?

Comment1

Dear Friends,

As you’ve probably seen by now, I’m hosting former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for a live, interactive discussion on Friday at 2:00 pm ET. (You can register here.) Mr. Rudd is a rarity among national leaders: a former diplomat, he’s also one of the sharpest China experts in the world. Fluent in Mandarin and deeply familiar with China’s leadership, he knows Beijing’s thought process intimately. We’ll be discussing China’s role in Ukraine and Russia.

What questions would YOU like me to ask him?

ShareShare
© 2022 The Octavian Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack is the home for great writing