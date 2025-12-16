We are thrilled to present the 2025 edition of the Annual Octavian Book List, featuring the best new books we read this year, under the wire for the holiday season. This year’s list is varied — from a thriller and a mystery to an anthology and a translation to non-fiction on everything from Post-Impressionism to the race to decipher the world’s oldest language — but each book features amazing stories and beautiful writing. Congratulations to all those included and best wishes for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

SHEEPDOGS

National Book Award winner Elliot Ackerman’s latest novel is a comic heist thriller. When a down-on-his-luck Afghan War veteran gets a gig to repossess a mysterious private jet in Uganda from a secretive network of veterans, what could go wrong? The result is a hilarious, fast-paced, sometimes poignant caper spanning the globe underpinned by Ackerman’s personal knowledge of what he writes as a former CIA and special forces operator.

THE AWARD

An earnest, aspiring writer moves in upstairs from his literary idol in Cambridge, Massachusetts in this hilarious satire from best-selling author Matthew Pearl. Fast-paced, dark, and often laugh-out loud funny, Pearl paints a picture of the survival of the fittest ethos under the surface of the genteel world of writers, editors and academics in Boston. It quickly becomes impossible to put down this tightly plotted mystery.

THE SUMMER OF OUR DISCONTENT: THE AGE OF CERTAINTY AND THE DEMISE OF DISCOURSE

In this thought-provoking book about the killing of George Floyd and the excesses of the response, the Atlantic’s Thomas Chatterton Williams brings his unique voice to one of the most consequential moments of the last decade. From his vantage point of lockdown in France, Williams channels Tocqueville to provide a profound analysis of race, free speech, and intolerance in America, our fraying society, and where we go from here to preserve the liberal democratic order.

A CENTURY OF FICTION IN THE NEW YORKER, 1925-2025

One of the year’s gems is this collection of short stories from the magazine’s 100-year archive. Legendary New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman has selected the best stories from legends like Salinger, Cheever, Gallant, and Updike, gems from everyone from E.B. White to Borges, and contemporary favorites like George Saunders and Annie Proulx. The rule she set was only one story per author. A terrific volume that can be read cover to cover and dipped into at random.

THE ODYSSEY

Classicist and memoirist Daniel Mendelsohn offers a beautiful and majestic new translation of Homer’s Odyssey for the University of Chicago. At once contemporary in its readability and true to the original hexameter in its nuance and sophistication, Mendelsohn, one of the world’s leading experts on the poem, brings his profound knowledge to the work of making the Odyssey come alive. The Odyssey remains as relevant and powerful as ever, not least because of the Hollywood blockbuster currently in production.

Share

JEWS VS. ROME: TWO CENTURIES OF REBELLION AGAINST THE WORLD’S MIGHTIEST EMPIRE

In this gripping and authoritative history, military historian Barry Strauss recounts two centuries of Jewish rebellion against the Roman Empire, from Pompey’s conquest of Jerusalem to the aftermath of the Bar Kokhba revolt. Blending narrative momentum with deep scholarship, Strauss brings to life the personalities, strategies, and faith that sustained resistance against the greatest imperial power the world had known. Jews Versus Rome is both a dramatic story of insurgency and a profound meditation on identity, belief, and survival in the face of overwhelming force.

THE MESOPOTAMIAN RIDDLE: AN ARCHAEOLOGIST, A SOLDIER, A CLERGYMAN, AND THE RACE TO DECIPHER THE WORLD’S OLDEST WRITING

Joshua Hammer tells the remarkable story of how the world’s oldest writing was finally deciphered in this lively work of intellectual history. Following an eccentric trio—a swashbuckling archaeologist, a British soldier-diplomat, and an Irish clergyman—Hammer recounts the 19th-century race to unlock cuneiform and recover the lost civilizations of Mesopotamia. Part adventure story, part detective tale, The Mesopotamian Riddle captures the thrill of discovery and reminds us how recently the ancient world has come back into focus.

WILD THING: A LIFE OF PAUL GAUGUIN

In Wild Thing: A Life of Paul Gauguin, acclaimed biographer Sue Prideaux delivers a bold and revisionist portrait in this excellently researched one-volume life of the post-Impressionist artist. Drawing on newly uncovered sources, she challenges the now-standard depiction of Gauguin as merely a Western colonialist and misogynist, offering instead a more complex account of his life, relationships, and artistic ambitions. Without excusing his moral failings, Prideaux situates Gauguin in the cultural and intellectual ferment of his time, producing a nuanced, provocative biography that forces a reconsideration of both the man and his art.

THE FUTURE OF TRUTH

Filmmaker and polymath Werner Herzog brings his unique perspective to the phenomena of fake news, deep fakes, and propaganda in this short volume. Part history of manipulation, part memoir, part meditation on some of the founding issues of our age, Herzog adds to our understanding of the vertiginous landscape we find ourselves in and reinforces the unique importance of story in our culture.

WHO KNEW

Barry Diller has been at the center of media for half a century. As he describes in this absorbing book, he produced iconic movies and television shows, launched a fourth television network, engaged in legendary corporate takeover battles, pioneered e-commerce and digital apps, and seemingly knew everyone worth knowing. One of the best business memoirs we’ve read.

Leave a comment

Share