Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Bremmer's framing of North Korea's evolving risk distrubition is sharp. The idea that both breakthrough and confrontation likelihoods rise simultaneously isnt paradoxical, its the actual equilibrium when deterrence credibility weakens on both sides. I remember back in 2017 seeing NK watchers argue that regime transparancy mattered less than missile capability, but the cyber dimension he mentions completely reshapes that calculus since attribution complexity gives Pyongyang assymetric leverage without triggering conventional escalation thresholds.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Octavian Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture