Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Powerfl interview. Foxman's point about containment throgh legislation losing its effectiveness feels especially urgent right now. I've watched similar patterns in other contexts where legal frameworks start eroding when social enforcement weakens. The Europe comparison is instrucive because even with stronger hate speech laws on the books, enforcement and cultural acceptance matter way more than the statutes themselves.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Octavian Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture