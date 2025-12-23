Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 24

Harper nails something critical here about the financial crisis creating the perfect storm for populism. The part about how quantitative easing generated asset price inflation while workers saw nothing really clarified why the recovery felt so uneaven to regular folks. I worked in a manufacturing town during that period and watched people lose homes while bank stocks climbed, so that disconnect wasn't just theoretical but viscerally present in everyday conversations. The Canada comparison is instructive because it shows populism isn't inevitible if you actually enforce immigration laws and negotiate trade deals with forensic attention to detail.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Octavian Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture