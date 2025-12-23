Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Brilliant interview, especially Terzi's point about the Five Star Movement being trapped in a self-made paradox. They built their brand on absolute purity and refusing to ally with "professional politicians," but that same stance effectivley caps their power ceiling at like 30-35%. I was working through some municipal governance stuff a while back and saw this exact dynamic play out with reform candidates who couldn't scale beyond local wins. The irony is that by insisting on zero contamination, they might actually ensure the corrupt system they oppose stays in power longer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Octavian Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture