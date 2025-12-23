Octavian

Brilliant piece connecting Xenophon's mercenary expedition to our endless wars. The "directionless war" concept really captures something we've been living through since 2001 but struggle to articulate. I deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and remember the constant debate about whether to stay, go, pivot to another mission, kinda like the Ten Thousand deciding if they even wanted to go home. The bit about Xenophon aksing the wrong question upfront is painfully relevant when thinking about how we frame conflicts before jumping in.

