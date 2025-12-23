Octavian

Octavian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Great juxtaposition of Allison's structural realism with Holland's cultural caution. The point about Thucydides omitting the cultural and religious dimensions that Herodotus captured is crucial, because treating ancient Athens and Sparta as simple analogs for modern powers strips away all the context that actually shaped thier decisions. I've been mulling over whether the "Thucydides Trap" concept oversimplifies the historical dynamics, since the Peloponnesian War wasn't just about power transitions but also about fundamentaly different political systems colliding. The inevitability framing can become a self-fulfilling prophecy if leaders believe conflict is baked in.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Octavian Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture