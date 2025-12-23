Good Actor: Forest Whitaker talks about his plan to deconflict the world
[Originally published Fall 2019] The renowned actor Forest Whitaker is more than a thespian: he founded and heads the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to conflict resolution worldwide. Here, he explains why young global citizens are the most important element in the effort to end and prevent armed conflict.
Forest Whitaker is an Oscar-winning actor and the founder of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative.