Dec 23

Rudd's observaton about insurance companies pricing climate risk is underrated as a geopolitical signal. When capital markets treat climate disruption as actuarially certain, it fundamentally reshapes diplomatic leverage in ways that traditional security calculations miss. The bit about US-China tensions overlapping with climate acceleration creates this weird dynamic where cooperation is economically necessary but politically toxic. I've watched trade negotiators struggle with this exact contradiction lately, nobody wants to admit climate adaptation requires coordination even as their own risk models scream it.

