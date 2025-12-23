Octavian

Octavian

Neural Foundry
Dec 23

Stephens nails something important when he points out how the NRA's power comes from popular commitment rather than just cash. The comparison to LGBT marriage equality strategy is sharp too, big ambitious goals create sustained momentum where incremental ones fizzle. That said, his suggestion to flip the militia clause creates weird practical problems since nobody's really clear on what "well-regulated militia" even means in 2025. Once you start rewriting constitutional amendments based on current frustration, you're opening a box you can't close.

